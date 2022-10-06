Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) went down by -15.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s stock price has collected -26.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ :NUTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is at 0.52.

NUTX currently public float of 321.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUTX was 1.15M shares.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX stocks went down by -26.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.08% and a quarterly performance of -61.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.56% for Nutex Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.18% for NUTX stocks with a simple moving average of -75.08% for the last 200 days.

NUTX Trading at -56.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -61.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX fell by -26.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9420. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -70.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.50 for asset returns.