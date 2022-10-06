Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 12.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GHSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GHSI is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.70. GHSI currently public float of 60.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHSI was 1.71M shares.

GHSI’s Market Performance

GHSI stocks went down by -2.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of -9.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.15% for GHSI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.24% for the last 200 days.

GHSI Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHSI rose by +15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1509. In addition, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. saw -78.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-144.94 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at -342.11. Equity return is now at value -74.80, with -70.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.