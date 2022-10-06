Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s stock price has collected 8.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE :ESMT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for EngageSmart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.33, which is $7.06 above the current price. ESMT currently public float of 151.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESMT was 448.60K shares.

ESMT’s Market Performance

ESMT stocks went up by 8.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.02% and a quarterly performance of 25.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for EngageSmart Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.69% for ESMT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESMT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ESMT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ESMT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

ESMT Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.20. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw -7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $21.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 1,508 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $176,847 using the latest closing price.

Seltzer Jonathan Cole, the President, SMB Solutions of EngageSmart Inc., sale 8,334 shares at $20.88 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Seltzer Jonathan Cole is holding 1,508 shares at $174,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

+70.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at -4.15. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.46.