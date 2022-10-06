Is a Correction Looming Ahead for RPM International Inc. (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.48. The company’s stock price has collected 8.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International Inc. (NYSE :RPM) Right Now?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPM is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for RPM International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.86, which is $2.44 above the current price. RPM currently public float of 127.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPM was 560.34K shares.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM stocks went up by 8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.31% and a quarterly performance of 14.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for RPM International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.10% for RPM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $95 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for RPM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

RPM Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.08. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Nance Frederick R., who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $89.24 back on Aug 02. After this action, Nance Frederick R. now owns 9,049 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $232,019 using the latest closing price.

Ratajczak Matthew T, the VP-Global Tax and Treasurer of RPM International Inc., sale 993 shares at $90.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Ratajczak Matthew T is holding 55,546 shares at $89,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +7.27. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.