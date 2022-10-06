Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV)

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ:AMV) went up by 52.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $243.99. The company’s stock price has collected -83.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days
Is It Worth Investing in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ :AMV) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
Today, the average trading volume of AMV was 238.61K shares.
AMV’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -48.01% for AMV stocks with a simple moving average of -48.01% for the last 200 days.
AMV Trading at -48.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.18% of loss for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -48.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc saw -84.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.