Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s stock price has collected -3.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/22 that On a Terrible Day for Stocks, TJX Stock Jumps

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Zymergen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.60, which is -$0.68 below the current price. ZY currently public float of 97.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 1.32M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went down by -3.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.07% and a quarterly performance of 79.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.13% for Zymergen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.86% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZY reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

ZY Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +26.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZY starting from Singh Enakshi, who sale 3,786 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Oct 03. After this action, Singh Enakshi now owns 462,241 shares of Zymergen Inc., valued at $10,598 using the latest closing price.

Singh Enakshi, the Chief Financial Officer of Zymergen Inc., sale 3,928 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Singh Enakshi is holding 466,027 shares at $8,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1943.13 for the present operating margin

-440.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -2160.81. Equity return is now at value -99.60, with -65.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.