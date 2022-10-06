Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.26. The company’s stock price has collected 3.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Helen of Troy Cuts Full-Year Forecasts. Inflation Is Hitting Consumer Spending.

Is It Worth Investing in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ :HELE) Right Now?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HELE is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Helen of Troy Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.50, which is $96.64 above the current price. HELE currently public float of 23.70M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HELE was 273.24K shares.

HELE’s Market Performance

HELE stocks went up by 3.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.00% and a quarterly performance of -31.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Helen of Troy Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.35% for HELE stocks with a simple moving average of -40.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HELE reach a price target of $263. The rating they have provided for HELE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HELE, setting the target price at $247 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

HELE Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.00. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw -56.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from ABROMOVITZ GARY B, who sale 1,038 shares at the price of $209.00 back on May 05. After this action, ABROMOVITZ GARY B now owns 6,047 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $216,942 using the latest closing price.

Mininberg Julien, the Chief Executive Officer of Helen of Troy Limited, sale 6,644 shares at $245.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Mininberg Julien is holding 770 shares at $1,633,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.47 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Limited stands at +10.05. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.