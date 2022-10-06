Here’s Our Rant About ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.92. The company’s stock price has collected 25.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.56, which is $4.74 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 86.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.22M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went up by 25.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.02% and a quarterly performance of 7.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.10% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PUMP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PUMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

PUMP Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +25.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 21.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Armour Spencer D III, who sale 32,931 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Sep 06. After this action, Armour Spencer D III now owns 67,899 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $291,439 using the latest closing price.

Armour Spencer D III, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 32,931 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Armour Spencer D III is holding 67,899 shares at $326,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+9.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -6.20. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.