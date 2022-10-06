Here’s How Your Trade The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Aggressively Right Now

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected -12.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Very Good Food Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VGFC currently public float of 92.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 785.90K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went down by -12.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.00% and a quarterly performance of -51.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.25% for The Very Good Food Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.15% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -67.01% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -30.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares sank -29.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1426. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -83.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.44 for the present operating margin

-84.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Very Good Food Company Inc. stands at -445.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.