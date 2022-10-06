FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) went up by 41.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX :FOXO) Right Now?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FOXO Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FOXO currently public float of 27.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOXO was 308.24K shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -84.08% and a quarterly performance of -83.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.30% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -63.57% for FOXO stocks with a simple moving average of -82.90% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -79.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.59%, as shares sank -84.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9955. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -83.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.