FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -23.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected 32.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FedNat Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. FNHC currently public float of 14.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 2.69M shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went up by 32.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.61% and a quarterly performance of -37.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 68.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.74% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.78% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -70.26% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at -30.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 68.11%, as shares sank -28.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC rose by +32.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2870. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -83.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FedNat Holding Company stands at -41.99. Equity return is now at value -210.00, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.