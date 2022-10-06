Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)?

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s stock price has collected 277.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SNTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Senti Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $4.22 above the current price. SNTI currently public float of 23.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNTI was 4.34M shares.

SNTI’s Market Performance

SNTI stocks went up by 277.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 170.77% and a quarterly performance of 160.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 49.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.31% for Senti Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 162.62% for SNTI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.35% for the last 200 days.

SNTI Trading at 153.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.49%, as shares surge +169.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +185.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI rose by +277.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -46.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.