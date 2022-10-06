Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) went down by -5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s stock price has collected -14.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE :LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.88 x from its present earnings ratio.

LU currently public float of 2.28B and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LU was 6.72M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU stocks went down by -14.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.15% and a quarterly performance of -57.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Lufax Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.19% for LU stocks with a simple moving average of -52.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.10 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

CLSA gave a rating of “Outperform” to LU, setting the target price at $6.80 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

LU Trading at -36.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -37.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -56.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.