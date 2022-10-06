Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.27. The company’s stock price has collected 7.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/22 that Macau Casinos Are Finally Reopening. Gambling Stocks Can Still Wow.

Is It Worth Investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE :LVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LVS is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is $5.07 above the current price. LVS currently public float of 330.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVS was 6.18M shares.

LVS’s Market Performance

LVS stocks went up by 7.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.23% and a quarterly performance of 20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Las Vegas Sands Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.21% for LVS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVS

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVS reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for LVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LVS, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

LVS Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVS rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.64. In addition, Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+13.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at -27.26. Equity return is now at value 54.60, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.