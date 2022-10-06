Buy or Sell Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 242.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.95.

CCJ currently public float of 397.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 5.95M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of 24.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.86% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.99. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.