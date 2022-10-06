A Lesson to Learn: Green Giant Inc. (GGE)

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) went up by 31.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected -46.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ :GGE) Right Now?

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 700.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGE is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Green Giant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.98. GGE currently public float of 18.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGE was 59.98K shares.

GGE’s Market Performance

GGE stocks went down by -46.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -69.16% and a quarterly performance of -57.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.61% for Green Giant Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.38% for GGE stocks with a simple moving average of -57.48% for the last 200 days.

GGE Trading at -56.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.31%, as shares sank -56.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE fell by -18.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6212. In addition, Green Giant Inc. saw -64.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.56 for the present operating margin

+20.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc. stands at +10.90. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.