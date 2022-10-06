A Lesson to Learn: FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) went up by 29.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected 421.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ :FNGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNGR is at 1.40.

FNGR currently public float of 23.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNGR was 2.22M shares.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FNGR stocks went up by 421.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 941.13% and a quarterly performance of 614.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 70.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.90% for FingerMotion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 463.08% for FNGR stocks with a simple moving average of 255.66% for the last 200 days.

FNGR Trading at 606.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 70.52%, as shares surge +967.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +620.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +421.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw 24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Shen Martin Chung-Wen, who purchase 4,806 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Apr 27. After this action, Shen Martin Chung-Wen now owns 705,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $9,708 using the latest closing price.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen, the CEO of FingerMotion Inc., purchase 194 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Shen Martin Chung-Wen is holding 700,194 shares at $392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Equity return is now at value -111.10, with -56.30 for asset returns.