Why Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 9.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s stock price has collected 5.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/11/22 that Six Flags’ Revenue Falls, Dragged by Low Attendance

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.40, which is $10.44 above the current price. SIX currently public float of 81.94M and currently shorts hold a 10.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 3.64M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went up by 5.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.51% and a quarterly performance of -14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.27% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of -41.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SIX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

SIX Trading at -15.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -54.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from JAFFER REHAN, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAFFER REHAN now owns 10,700,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $1,102,430 using the latest closing price.

Ruchim Arik W, the Director of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 50,000 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Ruchim Arik W is holding 10,700,000 shares at $1,102,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.60 for the present operating margin

+40.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.68. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.