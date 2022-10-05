Wall Street Pummels Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) After Recent Earnings Report

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.79. The company’s stock price has collected -11.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/29/22 that Rent-A-Center Names Fahmi Karam Next CFO as Maureen Short Departs

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.14, which is $19.16 above the current price. RCII currently public float of 53.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 710.55K shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went down by -11.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.17% and a quarterly performance of 1.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for Rent-A-Center Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.34% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of -32.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $42 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCII reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for RCII stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RCII, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

RCII Trading at -22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.59. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw -58.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 1,223 shares at the price of $20.69 back on Jul 12. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 75,669 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $25,304 using the latest closing price.

BROWN JEFFREY J, the Director of Rent-A-Center Inc., purchase 962 shares at $25.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that BROWN JEFFREY J is holding 74,446 shares at $24,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.