Versus Systems Inc. (VS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) went up by 24.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VS is at 1.40.

The average price from analysts is $1.94, which is $1.25 above the current price. VS currently public float of 18.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VS was 2.54M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

VS stocks went up by 6.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.81% and a quarterly performance of -52.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.77% for Versus Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.81% for VS stocks with a simple moving average of -75.54% for the last 200 days.

VS Trading at -27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares sank -22.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +27.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2266. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw -90.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1852.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1873.29. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.