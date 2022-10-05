The Chart for Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Astra Space Operations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.35, which is $0.69 above the current price. ASTR currently public float of 202.94M and currently shorts hold a 12.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTR was 5.65M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stocks went up by 6.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.95% and a quarterly performance of -50.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for Astra Space Operations Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.21% for ASTR stocks with a simple moving average of -78.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTR reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ASTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ASTR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

ASTR Trading at -36.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7041. In addition, Astra Space Operations Inc. saw -90.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 19. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 857,082 shares of Astra Space Operations Inc., valued at $124,960 using the latest closing price.

A/NPC Holdings LLC, the former 10% owner of Astra Space Operations Inc., sale 1,400,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that A/NPC Holdings LLC is holding 20,888,053 shares at $1,946,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Equity return is now at value -61.10, with -50.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.