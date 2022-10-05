Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/05/22 that CVS Announces Deal to Acquire Home-Healthcare Company Signify

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE :SGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Signify Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGFY currently public float of 175.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGFY was 4.18M shares.

SGFY’s Market Performance

SGFY stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.02% and a quarterly performance of 88.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.70% for Signify Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.59% for SGFY stocks with a simple moving average of 71.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGFY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

SGFY Trading at 15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw 106.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Senneff Steve, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 09. After this action, Senneff Steve now owns 217,587 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Armbrester Bradford Kyle, the Chief Executive Officer of Signify Health Inc., purchase 8,320 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Armbrester Bradford Kyle is holding 92,693 shares at $97,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at +2.55. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.