Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) went down by -6.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected -11.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SJ) Right Now?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJ is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Scienjoy Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SJ currently public float of 7.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJ was 596.78K shares.

SJ’s Market Performance

SJ stocks went down by -11.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.13% and a quarterly performance of -38.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.69% for Scienjoy Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.16% for SJ stocks with a simple moving average of -47.97% for the last 200 days.

SJ Trading at -41.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.87%, as shares sank -35.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw -61.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.