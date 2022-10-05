Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) went up by 18.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.96. The company’s stock price has collected 19.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ :BLKB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLKB is at 1.04.

BLKB currently public float of 40.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLKB was 393.08K shares.

BLKB’s Market Performance

BLKB stocks went up by 19.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.71% and a quarterly performance of -7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Blackbaud Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.43% for BLKB stocks with a simple moving average of -11.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLKB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLKB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLKB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $75 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLKB reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BLKB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLKB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

BLKB Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLKB rose by +19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.99. In addition, Blackbaud Inc. saw -32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLKB starting from Gregoire Kevin P., who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $57.10 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gregoire Kevin P. now owns 98,381 shares of Blackbaud Inc., valued at $102,786 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Joyce, the Director of Blackbaud Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $57.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Nelson Joyce is holding 18,946 shares at $201,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.71 for the present operating margin

+51.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackbaud Inc. stands at +0.61. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.