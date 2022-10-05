Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (LGAC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ :LGAC) Right Now?

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

LGAC currently public float of 57.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGAC was 225.57K shares.

LGAC’s Market Performance

LGAC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.13% for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.10% for LGAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

LGAC Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGAC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LGAC

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.