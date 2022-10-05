Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Just Got Our Attention

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.23. The company’s stock price has collected -20.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE :KLR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLR is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Kaleyra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.94, which is $6.89 above the current price. KLR currently public float of 31.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLR was 491.23K shares.

KLR’s Market Performance

KLR stocks went down by -20.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.39% and a quarterly performance of -56.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Kaleyra Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.85% for KLR stocks with a simple moving average of -79.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KLR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KLR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for KLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KLR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

KLR Trading at -44.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares sank -36.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLR fell by -20.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3620. In addition, Kaleyra Inc. saw -90.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLR starting from Calogero Dario, who sale 39,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Sep 09. After this action, Calogero Dario now owns 777,289 shares of Kaleyra Inc., valued at $59,826 using the latest closing price.

Calogero Dario, the CEO of Kaleyra Inc., sale 43,371 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Calogero Dario is holding 816,289 shares at $67,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.19 for the present operating margin

+18.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaleyra Inc. stands at -12.70. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.