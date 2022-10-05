Is United Maritime Corporation (USEA) a Keeper?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ :USEA) Right Now?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.21 x from its present earnings ratio.

USEA currently public float of 8.69M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEA was 4.91M shares.

USEA’s Market Performance

USEA stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.54% and a quarterly performance of -40.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for United Maritime Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.29% for USEA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.27% for the last 200 days.

USEA Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEA rose by +0.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7135. In addition, United Maritime Corporation saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Maritime Corporation stands at +29.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.