Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/14/22 that A Rail Strike Could Stoke Inflation and Cost $2 Billion a Day

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.15.

UNP currently public float of 622.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 2.57M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.29% and a quarterly performance of -2.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $230 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UNP, setting the target price at $242 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

UNP Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.69. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -18.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Rocker Kenyatta G, who sale 4,018 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, Rocker Kenyatta G now owns 41,177 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $1,004,500 using the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 2,510 shares at $245.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 34,111 shares at $614,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.83 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +29.92. Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.