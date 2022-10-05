Is HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) a Keeper?

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.04. The company’s stock price has collected -5.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ :HQY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQY is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for HealthEquity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.07, which is $12.09 above the current price. HQY currently public float of 82.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQY was 729.64K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stocks went down by -5.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.05% and a quarterly performance of 10.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for HQY stocks with a simple moving average of 12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $85 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HQY, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

HQY Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.69. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 51.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from McCowan Debra Charlotte, who sale 4,225 shares at the price of $70.91 back on Sep 27. After this action, McCowan Debra Charlotte now owns 7,072 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $299,597 using the latest closing price.

Sacks Ian, the Director of HealthEquity Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $72.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Sacks Ian is holding 126,570 shares at $1,806,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+45.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -5.85. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.