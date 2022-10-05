Is Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) a Keeper?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) went down by -5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/09/22 that Trump Media SPAC Extends Merger Deadline

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DWAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital World Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DWAC currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 12.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWAC was 1.18M shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

DWAC stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.57% and a quarterly performance of -27.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for Digital World Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.05% for DWAC stocks with a simple moving average of -64.11% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at -33.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.12. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -66.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.