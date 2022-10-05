Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS)

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) went up by 53.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.47. The company’s stock price has collected -49.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHFS) Right Now?

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SHF Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SHFS currently public float of 11.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHFS was 36.71K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS stocks went down by -49.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.67% and a quarterly performance of -52.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 45.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.22% for SHF Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.70% for SHFS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.68% for the last 200 days.

SHFS Trading at -21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.92%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS fell by -19.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -49.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.