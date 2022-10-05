Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s stock price has collected 18.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.51.

CNQ currently public float of 1.10B and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 2.96M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went up by 18.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.69% and a quarterly performance of 13.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.33% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

CNQ Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +18.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.31. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+34.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.50. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.