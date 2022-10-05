Here’s Our Rant About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s stock price has collected 20.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.79.

The average price from analysts is $64.50. AEM currently public float of 455.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 3.26M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went up by 20.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.26% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.17% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.61% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +20.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.81. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.87 for the present operating margin

+30.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +14.20. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.