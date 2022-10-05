Here’s How Your Trade MMTec Inc. (MTC) Aggressively Right Now

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) went down by -10.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ :MTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTC is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MMTec Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MTC currently public float of 1.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTC was 522.66K shares.

MTC’s Market Performance

MTC stocks went down by -4.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.20% and a quarterly performance of -36.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for MMTec Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.20% for MTC stocks with a simple moving average of -68.38% for the last 200 days.

MTC Trading at -35.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.23%, as shares sank -18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6040. In addition, MMTec Inc. saw -78.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-992.78 for the present operating margin

+72.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for MMTec Inc. stands at -1079.69. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -65.10 for asset returns.