Here’s How Your Trade Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Aggressively Right Now

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went up by 10.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCNC currently public float of 26.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 207.56K shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went up by 5.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.39% and a quarterly performance of -73.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.35% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.51% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of -76.58% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at -39.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares sank -37.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2071. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw -85.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -38.40 for asset returns.