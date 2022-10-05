First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) went up by 40.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected 41.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ :FCRD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCRD is at 1.38.

FCRD currently public float of 29.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCRD was 50.76K shares.

FCRD’s Market Performance

FCRD stocks went up by 41.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.53% and a quarterly performance of 21.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.94% for FCRD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCRD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FCRD by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for FCRD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $5 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

FCRD Trading at 27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCRD rose by +41.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCRD starting from Hickey Robert J., who purchase 1,814 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Hickey Robert J. now owns 72,470 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., valued at $7,782 using the latest closing price.

Flynn Christopher J., the CEO of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $4.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Flynn Christopher J. is holding 166,748 shares at $59,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCRD

Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -6.00 for asset returns.