ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) went up by 14.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s stock price has collected 16.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE :GWH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ESS Tech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.57, which is $3.54 above the current price. GWH currently public float of 82.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWH was 1.09M shares.

GWH’s Market Performance

GWH stocks went up by 16.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.02% and a quarterly performance of 64.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for ESS Tech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.77% for GWH stocks with a simple moving average of -4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GWH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

GWH Trading at 19.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +38.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH rose by +16.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -56.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from NIGGLI MICHAEL R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Mar 01. After this action, NIGGLI MICHAEL R now owns 530,235 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $100,168 using the latest closing price.

Evans Craig E, the President of ESS Tech Inc., sale 1,342 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Evans Craig E is holding 5,373,083 shares at $8,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Equity return is now at value -432.90, with -140.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.02.