Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH)?

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) went down by -4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TTSH) Right Now?

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTSH is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $5.24 above the current price. TTSH currently public float of 35.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTSH was 339.50K shares.

TTSH’s Market Performance

TTSH stocks went up by 5.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of 25.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for TTSH stocks with a simple moving average of -26.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTSH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TTSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTSH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

TTSH Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTSH fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. saw -44.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTSH starting from Lolmaugh Cabell, who purchase 4,375 shares at the price of $4.56 back on May 11. After this action, Lolmaugh Cabell now owns 205,127 shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc., valued at $19,937 using the latest closing price.

Glasser Deborah K, the Director of Tile Shop Holdings Inc., purchase 266 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Glasser Deborah K is holding 3,384 shares at $2,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.78 for the present operating margin

+54.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. stands at +3.99. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.