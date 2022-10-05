Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.59. Barron’s reported on 09/03/22 that 1Life and Amazon Get FTC Request for More Information on Merger

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.90, which is $0.63 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 178.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 5.52M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of 66.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.85% for 1Life Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 40.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

ONEM Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Agarwal Vikas, who sale 394 shares at the price of $17.14 back on Aug 15. After this action, Agarwal Vikas now owns 5,851 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $6,753 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -40.97. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.