Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went up by 128.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.48. The company’s stock price has collected -29.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?
CRKN currently public float of 5.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 828.88K shares.
CRKN’s Market Performance
CRKN stocks went down by -29.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.72% and a quarterly performance of -82.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.37% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.76% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -69.60% for the last 200 days.
CRKN Trading at -18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.18% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 26.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.97%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.28% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +38.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3308. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -95.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CRKN
Equity return is now at value -279.50, with -213.10 for asset returns.