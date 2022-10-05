Can Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Remain Competitive?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) went up by 9.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s stock price has collected 21.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE :EPAC) Right Now?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAC is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is -$2.82 below the current price. EPAC currently public float of 56.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAC was 424.98K shares.

EPAC’s Market Performance

EPAC stocks went up by 21.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.82% and a quarterly performance of 3.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.46% for EPAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for EPAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

EPAC Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAC rose by +21.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. saw -2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAC starting from Limberger Markus, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $16.19 back on Sep 28. After this action, Limberger Markus now owns 0 shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., valued at $48,557 using the latest closing price.

Limberger Markus, the EVP, Operations of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Limberger Markus is holding 3,000 shares at $52,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+44.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stands at +7.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.56. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.