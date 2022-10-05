Buy or Sell Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

BITF currently public float of 171.76M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.28M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went up by 8.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.38% and a quarterly performance of -3.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.99% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -56.99% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1760. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -77.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.