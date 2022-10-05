A Lesson to Learn: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 66.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected 132.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

TOPS currently public float of 2.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 514.44K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went up by 132.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.57% and a quarterly performance of -25.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.72% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.80% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.99% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.27%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +132.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -67.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.