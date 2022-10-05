A Lesson to Learn: BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected -6.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.61.

BTCM currently public float of 82.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 1.39M shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went down by -6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.96% and a quarterly performance of -59.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.30% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.21% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -87.33% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -42.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares sank -27.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3210. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -95.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

+0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -3.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.