A Lesson to Learn: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went up by 9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Why This Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Stock’s Earnings Are Just a Distraction

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.69. BLDP currently public float of 251.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 3.79M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.10% and a quarterly performance of 4.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Ballard Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.27% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

BLDP Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -45.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.64 for the present operating margin

+7.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -109.47. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.78.