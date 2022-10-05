A Lesson to Learn: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE :AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQN is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.40, which is $4.56 above the current price. AQN currently public float of 677.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQN was 1.72M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.09% and a quarterly performance of -12.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.68% for AQN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AQN, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

AQN Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.66. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.15 for the present operating margin

+18.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at +11.89. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.