Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) went down by -42.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.00.

Is It Worth Investing in Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :XPER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPER is at 0.88.

XPER currently public float of 102.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPER was 69.10K shares.

XPER’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.90% for XPER stocks with a simple moving average of -38.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPER stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for XPER by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for XPER in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPER reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for XPER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to XPER, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

XPER Trading at -38.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.42% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPER fell by -34.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Xperi Holding Corporation saw -34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPER starting from Durr Laura, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.61 back on May 02. After this action, Durr Laura now owns 36,773 shares of Xperi Holding Corporation, valued at $78,052 using the latest closing price.

Skaaden Geir, the Chief Products & Services Ofc of Xperi Holding Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Skaaden Geir is holding 185,729 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPER

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.