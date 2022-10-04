Why Locafy Limited (LCFY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) went up by 6.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ :LCFY) Right Now?

LCFY currently public float of 15.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCFY was 193.65K shares.

LCFY’s Market Performance

LCFY stocks went up by 4.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.62% and a quarterly performance of -22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 59.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.98% for Locafy Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for LCFY stocks with a simple moving average of -46.04% for the last 200 days.

LCFY Trading at -11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 59.37%, as shares sank -24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCFY rose by +29.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4983. In addition, Locafy Limited saw -85.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.