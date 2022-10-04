We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), Here is What We Found

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went down by -3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $10.25 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 5.05M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -84.50% and a quarterly performance of -55.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.80% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -72.98% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of -82.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $12 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

PGY Trading at -87.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares sank -84.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -3.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.0247. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -82.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.