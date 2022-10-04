We Analyzed the Future Direction of Gogoro Inc. (GGR), Here is What We Found

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) went down by -9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s stock price has collected -15.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ :GGR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gogoro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.43, which is $4.0 above the current price. GGR currently public float of 137.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGR was 407.92K shares.

GGR’s Market Performance

GGR stocks went down by -15.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.76% and a quarterly performance of -49.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Gogoro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.77% for GGR stocks with a simple moving average of -54.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGR reach a price target of $8.60. The rating they have provided for GGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

GGR Trading at -32.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR fell by -15.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Gogoro Inc. saw -65.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.66 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogoro Inc. stands at -18.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.